This Massive Recall Took 10,000 Pounds Of Pasta Off Store Shelves

Food recalls are part of living in today's regulated society. There have been some doozies, like these 10 of the worst cereal recalls to ever hit the U.S., or this waffle recall that occurred at Costco locations. You might not think "pasta" when you hear about food getting called back into the stores from where they were purchased, but it actually happened not so long ago in March 2021. That was when the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High, Class I-type recall on nearly 10,000 pounds of ravioli and tortellini items that were filled with beef and poultry products.

It wasn't because the FSIS found an undeclared allergen or a foodborne pathogen; it was because the pasta products hadn't been inspected at all. They came from the Avanza Pasta LLC plant in Evanston, Illinois, and were luckily only shipped to three different states, including Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. However, they did end up in restaurants, as well as on supermarket freezer shelves, which meant there was a likelihood that they went home with shoppers and could still be found in their freezers at the time of the alert's issuance. Luckily, however, no one reported any illness or harm caused by the uninspected pasta.