What Is Actually Going On With The Waffle Recall At Costco?
For the time being, Costco members in the Midwest may want to make their soft buttermilk waffles from scratch, because on August 26, 2024, Kodiak Cakes — known for its protein-packed breakfast mixes and pre-made frozen items — issued a voluntary recall of a waffle product sold at Costco. The senior director of food safety and quality assurance at Kodiak Cakes published a notice to Costco members in the Midwest region, notifying them of a voluntary recall of the Kodiak Power Waffles Buttermilk & Vanilla 40-count "due to the potential presence of soft plastic film."
According to the brand's statement, the potentially affected products have the UPC number 705599019203 and a lot code of 24193-WL4, timestamped 12:00-23:00. All of this information can be found printed on the bottom of the boxes of Kodiak's frozen waffle product. Costco shoppers were advised by the brand to stop consuming these waffles immediately, and are entitled to a full refund upon returning them to Costco.
At the time of the recall, there were no reported injuries or illnesses. However, the FDA has since updated this recall to a Class II risk level, and released a list of states that could be affected.
What is a Class II recall?
Following Kodiak Cakes' initial voluntary recall, the FDA intervened on September 13, 2024, to classify the recall as a Class II risk due to the potential presence of soft plastic film. According to the FDA, the states affected include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
A Class II recall is administered by the FDA when a food product has a lower probability of causing major health issues or death, but still poses a potential serious threat when consumed. Class II is a step below a Class I recall in terms of imminent danger, although consumers should still be cautious of adverse effects that products under a Class II recall can cause. Ingesting plastic can become a choking hazard, potentially leading to serious injury. Additionally, the presence of plastic in food can lead to cross-contamination with harmful chemicals from the plastic.