What Is Actually Going On With The Waffle Recall At Costco?

For the time being, Costco members in the Midwest may want to make their soft buttermilk waffles from scratch, because on August 26, 2024, Kodiak Cakes — known for its protein-packed breakfast mixes and pre-made frozen items — issued a voluntary recall of a waffle product sold at Costco. The senior director of food safety and quality assurance at Kodiak Cakes published a notice to Costco members in the Midwest region, notifying them of a voluntary recall of the Kodiak Power Waffles Buttermilk & Vanilla 40-count "due to the potential presence of soft plastic film."

According to the brand's statement, the potentially affected products have the UPC number 705599019203 and a lot code of 24193-WL4, timestamped 12:00-23:00. All of this information can be found printed on the bottom of the boxes of Kodiak's frozen waffle product. Costco shoppers were advised by the brand to stop consuming these waffles immediately, and are entitled to a full refund upon returning them to Costco.

At the time of the recall, there were no reported injuries or illnesses. However, the FDA has since updated this recall to a Class II risk level, and released a list of states that could be affected.