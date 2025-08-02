The 10 Worst Cereal Recalls To Ever Hit The US

Breakfast cereal is a staple for millions of Americans. Whether you're a fan of sugary Froot Loops or a healthier granola, you've likely been eating your favorites for years. But some of the classic and most well-known cereals have made headlines over the years for all the wrong reasons. Spanning back to the 1980s and beyond, there have been several alarming cereal recalls that have swept the U.S., forcing major corporations to evaluate the safety of their products.

These recalls have done major, and in some cases, irreparable damage to leading companies. From listeria contaminants to metal and glass being found in boxes to a hazardous toy for kids, there have been several reasons why the brands you know and love have been pulled from the shelves. Here we will take a look at some of the most notable and memorable cereal recalls the United States has seen so far.