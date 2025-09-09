You Can Make No-Knead Bread Without A Dutch Oven. Here's How

From easy pizza dough to chewy bagels from scratch, no-knead bread has a reputation for being almost laughably simple. Instead of kneading, time does the all the work for you, with a slow fermentation developing the gluten and building flavor. Most recipes call for baking no-knead bread in a Dutch oven, as they are efficient at trapping moisture as the dough bakes, creating the high-heat, high-humidity environment reminiscent of a professional steam-injected bread oven.

That steam keeps the crust supple just long enough for maximum oven spring, so the loaf rises tall with a crackly crust and an open, airy crumb. But here's the thing: a Dutch oven isn't strictly necessary, all it does is create steam and steady heat, and there are other ways to get both using different methods. To find out how, Food Republic spoke exclusively with Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy."

You can use a variety of different oven-safe alternatives that replicate the effect of a Dutch oven. Use a deep container or baking tray and cover the dough with a lid, or a sheet pan or cast iron skillet with a second pan of water underneath to create steam. In addition, for guaranteed perfect bread without a Dutch oven, Rollins recommends: "Either grind your own flour or buy bread flour and sift it when making the bread," which will help improve the crumb texture. "Use a temperature probe to check the proper doneness of the bread, which is 195 degrees Fahrenheit," he adds. It's recommended to pre-heat your vessel and oven prior to cooking to achieve a good oven spring and crusty exterior.