4 Pro Tips To Improve The Flavor And Structure Of No-Knead Bread

Most homemade bread recipes call for a technique known as kneading, in which the dough is folded and massaged to mix the wet and dry ingredients together and evenly distribute the gluten. But this process can become rather tedious, not to mention painful for your hands and arms after a while. If you want to spare your forearms some major soreness, consider starting off with a no-knead recipe. In order to perfect the flavor and structure of our no-knead loaves, Food Republic sought the advice of resident baker Sheena Otto.

No-knead breads allow bakers to forego the traditional dough massaging, in favor of letting the dough rest for long periods of time to allow the gluten to develop on its own. The key to successful bread making is patience, especially in this case — and according to our bread expert, factors like the right size of bowl, the correct mixing order, and the ideal kind of salt can all make your experience that much easier. Otto shared four tips that first-time bread makers and total veterans alike should definitely keep in mind.