An Unlikely Pizza Dough Method To Use If You Don't Own A Stand Mixer

Using the no-knead method is helpful if you'd like to minimize your pizza-making appliances and get hands on, save money (stand mixers can be a little pricey), or simply save countertop space. To make your pizza dough this way, mix your dough ingredients (all-purpose flour, sea salt, active dry yeast, water) together using a wooden spoon in a large mixing bowl. Once the ingredients are blended together well, cover the bowl in cling wrap. Leave the bowl to sit overnight at room temperature and return the next day. The dough will typically increase by two times its originally shape.

The no-knead method is quite minimal in terms of tools or additional appliances but there are a few things to keep in mind to eliminate the risk of spoiling your homemade pizza. The key truly lies in preserving the hold and texture of the pizza dough. It's best to steer away from punching the carbon dioxide out of the fermented dough if you'd like to retain its stellar crumb.

To bake the pizza, separate your dough into four portions and create four balls (to make four pizzas). Allow the dough balls to sit on a floured surface for roughly thirty minutes before stretching. In order to not overwork the dough (you spent all that time leaving it alone, after all) rather than roughing it up with a rolling pin, carefully stretch it with your hands until it reaches your desired shape and size. Then, add your favorite toppings, bake, and your no-knead pizza is ready to enjoy!