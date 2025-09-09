What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Canned Albacore Tuna?

Costco's seafood selection is nothing short of impressive. With a coveted membership, you can gain access to a wide array of bulk-buy offerings, from a $15 whole, wild-caught octopus to sushi-grade salmon, and even frozen shellfish favorites like shrimp and scallops. Among these seemingly endless options, one of the simpler yet reliably delicious seafood offerings is its Kirkland canned albacore tuna. The real company behind Costco's supply is a big industry name: Bumble Bee Food.

Even though the canned albacore tuna is sold under the Kirkland brand name — which accounts for 1/3 of Costco's overall sales — Costco doesn't actually source or manufacture many of these products itself. For instance, Kirkland batteries are made by Duracell, and its signature coffee blend is made by Starbucks. Instead, Costco relies on contracts with various, often big-name established suppliers, and this is where Bumble Bee Food come in.

Founded in 1899, Bumble Bee Food are titans of the canned tuna industry and one of the largest seafood companies in North America, holding "the largest market share in the U.S. for canned and poached tuna," (per Seafood Stewardship Index). At Costco, the Albacore tuna is sold in water, making it well-suited for richer recipes such as tuna salads, pasta dishes, or a tuna sandwich. According to Costco's website, the tuna is wild-caught, and each seven-ounce can contains 42 grams of protein, making it a nutritious and convenient option for those looking for a quick, no-stress meal.