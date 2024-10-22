What To Know About The Dolphin Safe Label On Tuna

"Dolphin Safe" appears on many labels, but understandably, you might still have questions about your canned tuna. What does the designation really mean? Are there typically dolphins in cans of this dependable protein? Well, no, but unfortunately, when fishing for tuna with large nets, dolphins are often hurt, maimed, or killed.

In an undercover operation in 1987, a biologist named Sam LaBudde captured harrowing footage of the practices used when fishing for tuna. One of the most disturbing methods was the intentional capture of dolphins. Because tuna and dolphins travel together in certain parts of the ocean, fishermen often exploit this relationship by chasing dolphins with speedboats to corral the tuna into purse seine nets or gillnets. Purse seine nets can stretch up to a mile wide and 80 feet deep, and to catch the tuna, the top edge of the net is pulled closed like a drawstring bag — dolphins sometimes also get caught as collateral. Gillnets, on the other hand, create an enormous, nearly invisible wall that catches animals as they swim through.

Ultimately, the disturbing footage sparked consumer awareness and led to a boycott of tuna. The U.S. government responded to these trends by creating the Dolphin Safe label in 1990. Instead of using the aforementioned methods, fishermen had to catch tuna using single fishing lines. Alternatively, they could still fish with large nets, but only in parts of the ocean where dolphins and tuna do not swim together.