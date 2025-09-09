How One Fast Food Chain Coined The Term 'Steakburger' (And Why)

The world of fast food dining comes with a surprisingly expansive subset of terminology. Whether you're ordering animal-style fries at In-N-Out and McDonald's or requesting a patty melt over a bun-held burger, a variety of names have entered the American lexicon. Many intertwine with the chain that popularized them; a statement that rings true for the term "steakburger."

Refer to such an extra-meaty burger, and you're alluding to Steak 'n Shake, a chain that's impressively been around since 1934. While it may or may not have invented the dish, the restaurant certainly popularized its creation, as well as coined the name. Keep in mind the central difference between a hamburger and a steakburger comes down to the employed beef; the latter relies on higher-quality cuts, often with more fat content. So to advertise the chain's innovative use of premium meats, Steak 'n Shake founder Gus Belt would bring in eye-catching steak cuts and break down the beef into burgers right in the dining area. Amidst such a process, Belt would say "In Sight It Must Be Right", which subsequently turned into the chain's slogan.

Such a marketing move was a gamble — yet it clearly succeeded. The chain's dedication to high-quality meat went on to inspire the likes of Shake Shack, cementing a distinct approach to fast food production. And its name still pays homage to the origins — the first word in Steak 'n Shake is short for "steakburger."