The Fast Food Chain We Might Not Have Without Steak 'N Shake
It might be hard to believe, but Shake Shack, the now-iconic spot known for its burgers and frozen custards, may owe its existence to a classic American diner: Steak 'n Shake. Although the two seem quite different, a closer look reveals a surprising connection. The origin story shows how inspiration and innovation can shape the fast-food landscape.
Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 by Gus Belt in Normal, Illinois following the Prohibition Era – yes, Prohibition played a role in Steak 'n Shake's founding. Belt was a pioneer in the industry, known for his focus on quality and transparency. He famously ground sirloin, T-bone, and round steaks right in front of customers, a practice that highlighted his commitment to using premium ingredients. This dedication, along with his slogan "In Sight It Must Be Right," set a new standard in the industry. A young Danny Meyer, the future founder of Shake Shack, would later draw inspiration from this very approach to quality and open food preparation.
As a teenager growing up in St. Louis, Meyer spent many nights at Steak 'n Shake. The experience, particularly the restaurant's curbside service and the way it crafted its burgers, made a big impression on him. When dreaming up Shake Shack, Meyer drew on these memories to create a modern fast-casual spot that would bring people together over high-quality burgers and shakes. In 2001, Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park before adding locations and menu items in 2004.
Menu items and service structure at Shake Shack and Steak 'n Shake
While both Shake Shack and Steak 'n Shake offer burgers, fries, and shakes, there are some key differences in their menus. Shake Shack keeps its menu focused, emphasizing premium ingredients like 100% all-natural Angus beef and cage-free eggs. It features a range of burgers, including the signature ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, the SmokeShack with applewood-smoked bacon and cherry peppers, and the ShackMeister – which you can make at home as well as its Lockhart link burger. Steak 'n Shake features a similarly trim menu, including classic Steakburgers, specialty burgers like the Frisco Melt, and the Western BBQ 'n Bacon Steakburger.
For dessert, Shake Shack is known for its rich, dense shakes and frozen custard. Popular shake flavors include Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Black & White, along with seasonal offerings like Christmas Cookie and Chocolate Yule Log. Steak 'n Shake also has a selection of unforgettable milkshakes, made with real ice cream hand-dipped in stainless steel containers, just like it's been doing since 1934. Besides the classic flavors, it offers specialty shakes like the Oreo Cookies 'n Cream, Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, and Butterfinger.
As for customer service, Shake Shack primarily uses a counter-service model where customers order and pick up their food at a counter. Steak 'n Shake, on the other hand, was traditionally a full-service diner with servers, but has transitioned to counter service in many locations to improve speed and reduce costs. Some Steak 'n Shake locations have even added self-service kiosks.