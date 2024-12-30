The Fast Food Chain We Might Not Have Without Steak 'N Shake

It might be hard to believe, but Shake Shack, the now-iconic spot known for its burgers and frozen custards, may owe its existence to a classic American diner: Steak 'n Shake. Although the two seem quite different, a closer look reveals a surprising connection. The origin story shows how inspiration and innovation can shape the fast-food landscape.

Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 by Gus Belt in Normal, Illinois following the Prohibition Era – yes, Prohibition played a role in Steak 'n Shake's founding. Belt was a pioneer in the industry, known for his focus on quality and transparency. He famously ground sirloin, T-bone, and round steaks right in front of customers, a practice that highlighted his commitment to using premium ingredients. This dedication, along with his slogan "In Sight It Must Be Right," set a new standard in the industry. A young Danny Meyer, the future founder of Shake Shack, would later draw inspiration from this very approach to quality and open food preparation.

As a teenager growing up in St. Louis, Meyer spent many nights at Steak 'n Shake. The experience, particularly the restaurant's curbside service and the way it crafted its burgers, made a big impression on him. When dreaming up Shake Shack, Meyer drew on these memories to create a modern fast-casual spot that would bring people together over high-quality burgers and shakes. In 2001, Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park before adding locations and menu items in 2004.