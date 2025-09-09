Why You Should Keep The Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta We Ranked Last Out Of Your Cart
Embarking on a journey through Trader Joe's can often feel like a Herculean task. There are so many bountiful options to choose from that you'll need to go in fully prepared, like with this handy list of what to know before navigating Trader Joe's frozen food aisle. Speaking of which — have you checked out its frozen pasta selection recently? If not, you're missing out. Luckily, to save you the oh-so-burdensome task of taste-testing all of these delicious pastas yourself, Food Republic endeavored to rank Trader Joe's frozen pasta from worst to best. Now you'll have a handy shopping list at the ready the next time you tackle the frozen food aisle there. As for what to swerve, we placed Trader Giotto's Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce at the very bottom.
It's not like this ravioli is a total loss. The pasta itself has a fine, firm texture, with copious amounts of mushroom in the filling giving it a nice, meaty bite. But we found that it lacked any real depth of flavor. One glance at the ingredients list and you'll know this is a feast for mushroom lovers, considering the addition of both dried and fresh mushrooms. If you're not a big fan, this one's a pass; the mushroom taste is by far the most overwhelming, to the point that you can't really taste the truffles. It's a bit two-dimensional, and while it isn't terrible, there are plenty of better options to pick up.
Does the internet agree with our take?
A peek on Reddit summed up Food Republic's feelings on Trader Giotto's Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce. Shockingly, even mushroom addicts turned their noses up it. Redditors dragged the mushroom's texture across the coals, saying they're mushy at best — a problem that plagues plenty of freezer mushrooms, FYI. Some claimed their bags had a gritty texture to the sauce too. A few relegated this pasta to the solidly mid category, while others absolutely hated it, admitting that there was just something they couldn't place about the taste that was distinctly off.
Another food reviewer, sheepieniagara, seemed to stick with the "eh, it's pretty okay" trend of dissenting opinions, essentially acknowledging that it's not terrible but also not great. This mushroom-packed ravioli only has three stars on the Trader Joe's website, too, with complaints ranging from a tasteless and watery sauce to dry and flavorless pasta. The overwhelming emotion is disappointment, so you're better off just skipping the whole circus entirely and enjoying the best frozen pasta at Trader Joe's instead of struggling through a could-have-been-better meal.