Why McDonald's Uses Dehydrated Onions For Its Burgers Over Fresh

Onions might just be the unsung heroes of McDonald's burgers. If you've ever unwrapped a Big Mac, McDouble, or even a humble cheeseburger, you've definitely seen those tiny, soft, and slightly sweet bits scattered under the bun. One thing you might not know, though, is that for most of their burgers, onions are not chopped fresh in the back of the store like you would expect most restaurants to do. In fact, McDonald's onions actually start out dehydrated. In this unique process, all the moisture is removed from the onions until they're completely dry. This isn't just about flavor, although the mild sweetness pairs perfectly with pickles, cheese, and sauces. Dehydrated onions are also cost-efficient, space-saving, and consistent all year round, and considering the amount of burgers McDonald's sells every day, using dehydrated onions is a no-brainer.

According to Allrecipes, "the dry onions are shipped out to the stores and the McDonald's employees rehydrate the onions by soaking them in water." This makes them an integral part of the supply chain, which is important when you consider that McDonald's has a staggering number of stores all over the world. The sheer scale of their operation would make shipping whole onions to each store costly and ineffective — dehydrated onions weigh less, are easier to transport, and take up less space in-store. They also have a much longer shelf-life than regular onions, lasting years when stored at room temperature. This not only maximizes efficiency but also ensures uniformity across all store locations.