The Florida-Based Burger Chain That Filed For Bankruptcy In 2024

While burgers are seen as a money pit in most restaurants, there are some eateries that choose to celebrate the beef patty by making it their sole focus. One such restaurant chain, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea-based BurgerFi, chose this noble route, creating a group of over 100 locations. But in September 2024, BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI), which also owned Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, declared bankruptcy after just 13 years in business (2024 was a huge year for well-known chains seeking bankruptcy protections).

Chief Restructuring Officer Jeremy Rosenthal reported in a press release that inherited challenges, which had plagued the chain, as well as a "drastic decline in post-pandemic consumer spending amidst sustained inflation and increasing food and labor costs" was the cause of BurgerFi's September 11 motion filing. And like some restaurant chains in the same position, all locations of both brands would remain open during proceedings, including all 67 corporate-owned spots, which were the only restaurants that would be affected by the bankruptcy filing.

Then, a little over a month later in late October, both BurgerFi and Anthony's were purchased out of bankruptcy auction by TREW Capital Management for $44 million. This seemed a natural next step, since the investment company had already taken on BFI's debt, which amounted to up to $500 million.