These Aldi Hot Dogs Are Made With Fewer Ingredients Than The Name Brands

Hot dogs are a hot topic; everyone has their favorite brand of wiener (our number one is Kirkland Beef Dinner Franks) and their preferred method of cooking — or not, since most types can technically be eaten straight out of the package. Food culture is always evolving, and some eaters have embraced a less-is-more philosophy, which means that they prefer their hot dogs to be made with as few ingredients as possible, and certainly fewer than some of the name brands out there. For example, Oscar Mayer's Classic Hot Dogs contain 13 ingredients. In contrast, the fastest-growing grocery store chain in the U.S., Aldi, sells its Simply Nature Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs, and they contain what amounts to just three ingredients: beef, water, and seasonings/spices.

In a big win for conscientious hot dog fans, the beef used in these hot dogs comes from grass-fed cows raised without antibiotics or additional hormones, and there are no nitrates or nitrites added. What's more, fewer ingredients do not equal less flavor where these hot dogs are concerned — people rave about them, finding them to be not only a clean-eating option but also delicious.