Smoked Vs Roasted Turkey: What's The Difference Between These Deli Meats?

You might have a favorite order you always stick to at the deli counter, or you might find yourself gazing through the glass, debating what to choose. For those that love a classic turkey club, there are two popular techniques to perfecting your favorite deli meat: smoking and roasting. While both are delicious, they offer distinctly different culinary results.

Smoking infuses the meat with a rich, deep flavor. This method involves cooking the turkey slowly over wood or charcoal, between 225-300 degrees Fahrenheit. This slow and low process allows for the smoke to permeate the meat, giving it a distinct flavor. On the other hand, roasting brings out the natural flavors of the turkey. It can be seasoned with herbs, butter, and spices, and is cooked in an oven, which helps create a crispy, golden skin while keeping the interior juicy. It's typically cooked in an oven between 375-425 degrees Fahrenheit and is prepared similarly to a turkey on Thanksgiving.