The Sam's Club Frozen Fries That Are Practically A Chick-Fil-A Dupe

It happens all the time: you get a hankering for Chick-Fil-A, make plans to stop by the drive-thru, only to look at the calendar and realize, it's Sunday. The fast food chain is closed, and you are out of options. Or are you? When it comes to chicken nugget dupes, the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Bites from Costco make an outstanding stand-in for the fast food chain's chicken nuggets and contain no MSG, though it's a very misunderstood seasoning. But what are nugs without fries? For a better-than-reasonable dupe for Chick-Fil-A's fries, you'll need to make a stop at Sam's Club. The Member's Mark branded Southern Style Waffle Fries come in a four pound bag for just below $7, although exact price may vary by location.

It's not just how the fries look that make it comparable to Chick-Fil-A, though both options share the same waffle-y texture with ridges and holes; they share many of the same contents, with ingredient lists that are not terribly long to begin with (though Chick-Fil-A's recipe has changed). For example, the first listed ingredient is potatoes (obviously), and both the Member's Mark brand and the Chick-Fil-A option contain some variation of vegetable oil and canola oil.

Where the two differ is the price, but this contrast will be most welcome to customers seeking to get their Chick-Fil-A fix at home (and save a few bucks). A small, medium, and large fry at the fast food chain costs 61, 53, and 44 cents per ounce, respectively, whereas the bagged Member's Mark waffle fries come out to 10 cents per ounce — just a fraction of Chick-Fil-A's cost.