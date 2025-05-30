Why This Hot Dog Chain Is Making Its Way To The Walmart Food Court

The hot dog fast food chain seems rather optimistic about the Walmart partnership and its other unique expansion ventures. "These non-traditional formats allow us to modernize our footprint, bring our iconic flavors to new audiences, and reinforce the brand's relevance in today's evolving retail and dining landscape," Ted Milburn, director of franchise development for Wienerschnitzel, stated in the press release about the Walmart partnership. "Growing inside these Walmart locations significantly expands our reach and opens the door for franchisees to tap into high-traffic locations with built-in demand."

Expanding via nontraditional venues, as Wienerschnitzel is doing, is something various restaurant brands are pursuing these days. Sandwich giant Subway, whose stronghold in terms of U.S. locations has been shrinking, is another quick-bite brand approaching growth via less common channels, with Walmart stores being part of its expanded franchising plans, as well. Uncertainties and financial challenges for restaurants throughout the United States are still ongoing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diversifying and finding growth in new outlets in this way can help a struggling brand hang on and find its footing again.

Opening a store in a nontraditional location is often cheaper than opening a standalone restaurant, for instance. It also puts brands in high-traffic areas, providing a more captive audience, and offers exposure to customers who weren't necessarily seeking out the restaurant, but will nonetheless encounter it while attending to other errands. This method doesn't always turn out well, however. Celebrity-owned fast food chain Wahlburgers, for instance, has faced closing a large number of locations in 2025, due to a franchising agreement with Hy-Vee that has been terminated by the grocery chain.