The Old-School Chain That Was Once An Irish Pub Haven
There's no denying that Irish pubs are a quintessential mainstay of American culture. In fact, there are around 4,000 Irish pubs spread across the United States, with some old haunts like New York City's legendary Landmark Tavern, which has been in operation since the mid-1800s. To this day, these dark wood-clad saloons remain heavily associated with great drinks and good times, where folks can pop in for rounds of green beer on St. Patrick's Day or try their hand at splitting the G on a pint of Guinness with friends. In the late 20th century, the notoriety of the Irish pub across the U.S. was a huge contributing factor to the popularity of Bennigan's Grill and Tavern, an Irish-themed restaurant chain established in 1976.
Known for its family-friendly ambiance and laid-back vibe, Bennigan's was a beloved destination for dinner and drinks throughout the '80s and '90s. At the height of its popularity, Bennigan's had around 300 locations across the country, and even served as partial inspiration for the 2005 film "Waiting," starring Ryan Reynolds. While the chain's name and aesthetic were heavily influenced by Irish pubs, the food menu was unmistakably American in nature, featuring items like chili burgers, fried shrimp, and nachos. The offerings were later considered to be indistinguishable from those available at other bar-and-grill chains, and Bennigan's faced near-extinction during the Great Recession of 2008, shuttering 150 storefronts overnight. But then in 2018, Bennigan's set the stage for a grand comeback thanks to new ownership.
The birth, death, and rebirth of Bennigan's Grill and Tavern
The prominence of Bennigan's can be attributed to the ingenuity of its founder, visionary restaurant mogul Norman Brinker. Following the early successes of his casual dining steakhouse chain Steak and Ale — which popularized the beloved all-you-can-eat salad bar concept — Brinker entered a partnership with the Pillsbury Corporation in 1976, which gave him the means to launch the Bennigan's brand later that year. After opening the very first Bennigan's location in Atlanta, Brinker stayed on with Pillsbury and oversaw Bennigan's expansion into more than two dozen states across the country. Five years after Brinker's departure from Pillsbury in 1983, Bennigan's was purchased by Texas-based conglomerate Metromedia and eventually began franchising locations in 1995.
In its heyday, Bennigan's attracted customers of all walks of life, from families sharing a meal together after church to work friends letting loose during happy hour. The chain was such a cultural touchstone that even certain dishes (like the immensely popular sweet-and-savory Monte Cristo sandwich) became sought-out cult classics. In 2008, however, parent company Metromedia filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. All corporate-run locations were closed immediately, and many of the 138 remaining franchise restaurants slowly began to follow suit. In 2015, however, restaurant industry veteran Paul Mangiamele purchased Bennigan's (as well as Steak and Ale) and has been stewarding the chain's revival. Today, the Bennigan's brand has 37 domestic locations and 15 international restaurants in countries including Mexico, Cyprus, and Qatar.