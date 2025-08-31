The Old-School Chain That Was Once An Irish Pub Haven

There's no denying that Irish pubs are a quintessential mainstay of American culture. In fact, there are around 4,000 Irish pubs spread across the United States, with some old haunts like New York City's legendary Landmark Tavern, which has been in operation since the mid-1800s. To this day, these dark wood-clad saloons remain heavily associated with great drinks and good times, where folks can pop in for rounds of green beer on St. Patrick's Day or try their hand at splitting the G on a pint of Guinness with friends. In the late 20th century, the notoriety of the Irish pub across the U.S. was a huge contributing factor to the popularity of Bennigan's Grill and Tavern, an Irish-themed restaurant chain established in 1976.

Known for its family-friendly ambiance and laid-back vibe, Bennigan's was a beloved destination for dinner and drinks throughout the '80s and '90s. At the height of its popularity, Bennigan's had around 300 locations across the country, and even served as partial inspiration for the 2005 film "Waiting," starring Ryan Reynolds. While the chain's name and aesthetic were heavily influenced by Irish pubs, the food menu was unmistakably American in nature, featuring items like chili burgers, fried shrimp, and nachos. The offerings were later considered to be indistinguishable from those available at other bar-and-grill chains, and Bennigan's faced near-extinction during the Great Recession of 2008, shuttering 150 storefronts overnight. But then in 2018, Bennigan's set the stage for a grand comeback thanks to new ownership.