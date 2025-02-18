The art of splitting the "G" is well-respected in Ireland so much so that a pub owner in Galway offers a second pint free to anyone who manages to do it on their first pint. It's unclear exactly how long this challenge has been around in Ireland, but what is certain is the deep history Guinness shares with its home country.

It comes as a shock to no one that Guinness is an Irish beer, but what might come as a surprise is that the man the brand is named for and its first master distiller, Arthur Guinness, originally signed the lease for St. James's Gate brewery in 1759 for 9,000 years. Yes, you read that number right. Even more shocking, Guinness beer is still brewed at St. James's Gate in Dublin to this day. The confidence Arthur Guinness had in his brewery is the same confidence you should have in yourself when trying to split the G. Just maybe don't attempt it 9,000 times.

Beyond the ridiculously long lease term for the brewery, the trademark harp is a centuries-old symbol of Ireland itself, first appearing on Guinness products in the 1800s — long before the country's current governmental systems gained footing. Savvy travelers might have noticed its resemblance to the instrument on Irish passports, which actually feature a mirrored version of the Guinness logo to avoid trademark infringement. Whether you're enjoying the fully potent Guinness draught or the nearly alcohol-free Guinness 0, have fun splitting the G. Sláinte!