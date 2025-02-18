Are You An Irish Beer Expert? What It Means To 'Split The G'
They gave us the Irish goodbye — not just the art of slipping out of a party unnoticed, but also the cocktail of the same name. And in another beautiful example of Irish-American cultural drinking exchange, we get a different kind of test: the challenge to "split the G" in your first gulp of Guinness. This tradition, beloved by seasoned Irish beer drinkers, has made its way into mainstream drinking culture. But for those unfamiliar with the game, here's the full breakdown.
The object of the challenge is simple compared to other drinking games like Australia's Goon of Fortune or Korea's trendy APT. In your first sip — well, gulp, really — of a freshly poured Guinness, you want to consume enough that, when the glass is set back down, the horizon between the residual beer and foam bisects the word "Guinness" labeled on the pint. Seems easy enough, until you factor in the layer of head that tops a perfect draft pour, and the viscosity of both the head and the beer itself. Together, they make this a formidable gulping challenge. This could be a fun challenge with other beers like a hoppy IPA or robust ambers. Their lighter viscosities make them easier to chug but the aggressive bitterness from hop forward brews like IPAs might be too much for your taste buds to handle in large gulps.
The G-istory of this challenge and Guinness in Ireland
The art of splitting the "G" is well-respected in Ireland so much so that a pub owner in Galway offers a second pint free to anyone who manages to do it on their first pint. It's unclear exactly how long this challenge has been around in Ireland, but what is certain is the deep history Guinness shares with its home country.
It comes as a shock to no one that Guinness is an Irish beer, but what might come as a surprise is that the man the brand is named for and its first master distiller, Arthur Guinness, originally signed the lease for St. James's Gate brewery in 1759 for 9,000 years. Yes, you read that number right. Even more shocking, Guinness beer is still brewed at St. James's Gate in Dublin to this day. The confidence Arthur Guinness had in his brewery is the same confidence you should have in yourself when trying to split the G. Just maybe don't attempt it 9,000 times.
Beyond the ridiculously long lease term for the brewery, the trademark harp is a centuries-old symbol of Ireland itself, first appearing on Guinness products in the 1800s — long before the country's current governmental systems gained footing. Savvy travelers might have noticed its resemblance to the instrument on Irish passports, which actually feature a mirrored version of the Guinness logo to avoid trademark infringement. Whether you're enjoying the fully potent Guinness draught or the nearly alcohol-free Guinness 0, have fun splitting the G. Sláinte!