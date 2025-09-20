This Unique Costco Location Doubles As A Food Truck Hot Spot

Costco locations don't vary too much — there's usually a huge warehouse building with an equally large parking lot, and maybe some other retailers nearby. One warehouse, however, is neighbors with numerous food vendors set up in large-windowed trucks. We're talking about the Maui, Hawaii location on Haleakala Highway, and if you visit, you can not only get your infamously cheap food court hot dog on your way out (or the relatively new Italian calzone, if you prefer), but then cross the street and visit not one, but two food truck parks in adjacent lots.

One of these parks is known as Plate Lunch Marketplace, and it sits across the street from Costco's gas station. The marketplace proved so successful that another one popped up across the street from the warehouse's food court. Both parks offer customers a diverse array of Hawaiian, Hawaiian-fusion, and international cuisine.

Some favorites at Plate Lunch Marketplace include Thai Mee Up, a popular truck that serves up delicious Thai food and noodle dishes, and Like Poke?, a poke bowl-themed truck that makes them up fresh. From the other park, you can grab a pick-me-up at Kraken Coffee, vegan dishes from Earth Aloha Eats, and a wide variety of fish and meat dishes from Da Nani Pirates.