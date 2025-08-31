The Comfort Food Upgrade Your Hot Dog Has Been Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has a go-to comfort food that creates a warm, fuzzy feeling the second it hits their taste buds. There's no denying that a classic hot dog is one of them. While a hot dog is a supreme choice all on its own, it's about to get an upgrade with a topping you never saw coming: macaroni and cheese. Imagine the salty, smoky hot dog nestled in a soft bun and topped with a mound of cheesy, creamy noodles. It's the perfect combination.

To make this heavenly creation, first, choose your favorite hot dog brand. How you cook it is entirely up to you: boil it for a smooth, classic flavor, or grill it for smoky, charred notes. You can use a store-bought option, like one from our boxed mac and cheese rankings, or you can make it from scratch. Either way, the result is a one-of-a-kind combination of creamy, savory, and smoky flavors that's pure bliss.