The Comfort Food Upgrade Your Hot Dog Has Been Missing
Everyone has a go-to comfort food that creates a warm, fuzzy feeling the second it hits their taste buds. There's no denying that a classic hot dog is one of them. While a hot dog is a supreme choice all on its own, it's about to get an upgrade with a topping you never saw coming: macaroni and cheese. Imagine the salty, smoky hot dog nestled in a soft bun and topped with a mound of cheesy, creamy noodles. It's the perfect combination.
To make this heavenly creation, first, choose your favorite hot dog brand. How you cook it is entirely up to you: boil it for a smooth, classic flavor, or grill it for smoky, charred notes. You can use a store-bought option, like one from our boxed mac and cheese rankings, or you can make it from scratch. Either way, the result is a one-of-a-kind combination of creamy, savory, and smoky flavors that's pure bliss.
How to customize your mac-topped hot dog
There are plenty of ways to tweak your mac-topped dog to your tastes. Selecting different flavors of macaroni and cheese, for example, can provide an entirely different experience. For a thick, supreme, concession stand-style cheese sauce, reach for Velveeta shells and cheese. Or, try the Goodles Twist My Parm variety — available on Amazon — with its sharp, tangy Asiago and parmesan base. For a spicy, Tex-Mex kick, the Queso Tell Me More flavor is a truly unique hot dog pairing.
If you go the route of making your own mac and cheese, a gourmet homemade version with a crunchy topping will provide a textural boost in every bite. Imagine the satisfying crunch of buttery, crusted crackers or crispy panko breadcrumbs layered over rich cheese and noodles. A more unconventional but equally delicious idea is to use leftover cornbread as a perfect crumbly topping. All these textures, piled onto the salty hot dog, create an insanely delicious experience. Another idea is to incorporate your favorite mix-ins into the macaroni before topping. Stir in diced pickled jalapeños for a zesty kick, chopped bacon bits for a decadent smoky bite, or crispy fried onions for a savory, umami punch that melts into the mac for a pop of flavor.