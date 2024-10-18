Leftover Cornbread Is The Perfect Crumbly Topping For Mac And Cheese

Looking for new ways to level up your mac and cheese game? Get that homemade, fresh-from-the-oven flavor by mixing crumbled stale and leftover cornbread with a little melted butter to revive it, then sprinkling it on top of your favorite mac and cheese recipe before baking. Not only do the cornbread crumbs soak up plenty of buttery goodness and add just a touch of crunch, but this simple addition also cuts down on food waste by breathing new life into less fresh cornbread.

If you're craving this praise-worthy pair on a busy weeknight (or don't have any leftover cornbread on hand), no worries! Simply bake a box of foolproof (and budget-friendly) cornbread mix, then crumble the cornbread over prepared boxed macaroni. You can also enjoy this dish a few days down the road by preparing the cornbread and mac and cheese ahead of time. Chill everything in the fridge until you're ready to crumble the topping, then pop the casserole in the oven and bake until ooey-gooey and bubbly.