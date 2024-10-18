Leftover Cornbread Is The Perfect Crumbly Topping For Mac And Cheese
Looking for new ways to level up your mac and cheese game? Get that homemade, fresh-from-the-oven flavor by mixing crumbled stale and leftover cornbread with a little melted butter to revive it, then sprinkling it on top of your favorite mac and cheese recipe before baking. Not only do the cornbread crumbs soak up plenty of buttery goodness and add just a touch of crunch, but this simple addition also cuts down on food waste by breathing new life into less fresh cornbread.
If you're craving this praise-worthy pair on a busy weeknight (or don't have any leftover cornbread on hand), no worries! Simply bake a box of foolproof (and budget-friendly) cornbread mix, then crumble the cornbread over prepared boxed macaroni. You can also enjoy this dish a few days down the road by preparing the cornbread and mac and cheese ahead of time. Chill everything in the fridge until you're ready to crumble the topping, then pop the casserole in the oven and bake until ooey-gooey and bubbly.
More mac and cheese upgrades
While a cornbread topping is delicious on plain mac and cheese, this classic comfort food lends itself to some super-tasty variations. Add smoked turkey or pulled pork to make your cornbread-topped mac and cheese a hearty Southwestern-inspired meal. These meats are often served with a wedge of cornbread or cornbread muffin, making them an ideal addition to this dish. Swap some of the cheddar cheese for Pepper Jack for a spicy kick, or squeeze in some barbecue sauce for a sweet-and-smoky flavor.
With a little advance planning, you can also upgrade basic cornbread by adding ingredients like red pepper flakes, crumbled bacon, canned corn, or pimiento cheese to the batter before baking. For those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, this dish can also be made entirely gluten-free by skipping the flour and strictly using corn meal.
No cornbread on hand? No problem. Buttery panko (not standard breadcrumbs) are the typical mac and cheese topping since they're coarser than regular breadcrumbs and brown really well in the oven. However, you can also opt for crumbled Ritz crackers or grated Parmesan cheese for a nice crust.