An Emergency Sandwich Is The Once-Popular Meal From The '20s

We've all had times when we could have used an emergency sandwich on hand. However, we're not talking about just something to carry in your pocket to stave off sudden hunger pangs. Rather, we're referring to an actual meal from the 1920s that combined cheap, readily available ingredients to fill your belly when times were tough.

While it may be an old-school sandwich nobody eats anymore, the emergency sandwich was a surprisingly clever combination of ingredients for a heckuva low price. The filling was a salty, creamy mixture similar to egg salad, made from a chopped hard-boiled egg, shredded stale cheese, chives, and a scoop of mayonnaise. The spices — a dash of cayenne, paprika, and salt — added flavor and heat. The bread was spread with butter and mustard, which brought a rich, sharp contrast to the filling and rounded out the whole thing. It was a resourceful way to use up ingredients you might have already had on hand.

Some variations under the "emergency sandwich" name exist. While a few call for sweet pickles or even peanut butter, they all share two things: affordability and availability. Since it's essentially just a cheesy egg salad, the century-old emergency sandwich is ripe for modern twists. Whether you want to bulk it out with more protein or spice it up with 21st-century hot sauces, it's easy to adapt this recipe to today's palate.