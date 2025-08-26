TikTok's Viral Latte Is Perfect For Peanut Butter Lovers
Starbucks might have recently released new Secret Menu drinks, but they've got nothing like this summer's TikTok-viral Fluffy Seagull latte. The espresso-based beverage is served cold and features a healthy schmear of Marshmallow Fluff, followed by a whopping four pumps of peanut butter syrup, a scoop of ice, three shots of espresso, and your milk of choice. It gained serious popularity last month in Cape Cod, and has reached the rest of the peanut butter-loving world via a video posted by Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry.
@lighthousekeeperspantry
Whether you're here for a quick trip, or here all year round, let us make you the latte that's taking Cape Cod by storm. There's no better New England combination than peanut butter and fluff, and we're more than thrilled to give you the Fluffy Seagull experience! #capecod #fluffyseagull #lighthousekeeperspantry #smallbusiness #cafe #capecodsummer #entrepreneur
The idea behind this drink actually goes even deeper than the fact that seagulls obviously populate the popular seaside resort region, because Fluffernutter is Massachusetts' state sandwich, and is a New England delicacy. And clearly those sandwich vibes have resonated with TikTokers, since the video has garnered over 150,000 views, over 12,000 favorites, over 2,200 shares, and countless videos from fans attempting to make the drink at home. One commenter on the video called the latte their favorite thing ever, and said, "I will defend the fluffy seagull to my last breath," while another joked that the drink would actually get them to drink coffee.
Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry is a staple on Cape Cod
The aforementioned cafe from whence the Fluffy Seagull (whose name is actually trademarked) emerged is the brainchild of Kelly O'Connell, who left merchandising jobs in NYC to found The Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry in Yarmouth, MA. What began as literal yard sales for homemade jam eventually turned into both the brand and the cafe, and O'Connell's background in marketing helped make her little retail spot a destination when visiting Cape Cod (if TikTok has anything to say about it).
In addition to serving up the viral Fluffy Seagull, The Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry actually features a number of Cape Cod-themed specialty drinks, like the Salty Sailor, which is a salted caramel latte (we'll thank Starbucks for the rise in these flavored coffees), and the Nantucket Fog, a tea latte brewed from lavender and earl gray. Despite the equally clever names, though, none of these beverages have quite attracted the same attention that the peanut-butter-and-Marshmallow-fluff laden latte has, but we have to think with that single drink drawing lines out the door and around the corner, O'Connell and her Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry cafe are okay with it (via TikTok).