TikTok's Viral Latte Is Perfect For Peanut Butter Lovers

Starbucks might have recently released new Secret Menu drinks, but they've got nothing like this summer's TikTok-viral Fluffy Seagull latte. The espresso-based beverage is served cold and features a healthy schmear of Marshmallow Fluff, followed by a whopping four pumps of peanut butter syrup, a scoop of ice, three shots of espresso, and your milk of choice. It gained serious popularity last month in Cape Cod, and has reached the rest of the peanut butter-loving world via a video posted by Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry.

The idea behind this drink actually goes even deeper than the fact that seagulls obviously populate the popular seaside resort region, because Fluffernutter is Massachusetts' state sandwich, and is a New England delicacy. And clearly those sandwich vibes have resonated with TikTokers, since the video has garnered over 150,000 views, over 12,000 favorites, over 2,200 shares, and countless videos from fans attempting to make the drink at home. One commenter on the video called the latte their favorite thing ever, and said, "I will defend the fluffy seagull to my last breath," while another joked that the drink would actually get them to drink coffee.