9 Chain Restaurant Appetizers That We're Tired Of

For most of us, appetizers have long existed as the classic precursor to a positive dining experience, soothing your grumbling stomach before the main course arrives. In France, this savory start to the meal is known as hors d'oeuvres; in Italy, there's antipasto. You also have Spanish tapas, a small dish intended to be served with drinks. However, in America, we often refer to these courses simply as starters or appetizers.

Designed to whet the appetite rather than satiate, these pre-meal courses are usually intended for sharing, adding to the casual, jovial atmosphere of dining out with friends and family. They evolve with the times, leaning into consumer trends and fading out as tastes change, particularly in chain restaurants. Some dishes, such as shrimp cocktail, stand as formerly popular appetizers that were once ubiquitous, but have since waned from eatery menus until vanishing completely from restaurant chains.

Currently, there are several appetizers that have seemingly overstayed their welcome at nationwide restaurants. Some of these items have been around for decades — others are more recent trends that have yet to fade from view. It's time to finally single out these exhausted appetizers for what they are, paving the way for a new generation of starters to take their rightful place.