The Best Ingredients For A Southern-Style Charcuterie Board

Chef Collin Clemons as well as Chef de Tournant Frank Camp of The Collins Quarter, also based in Savannah, regard country ham as the Southern must-have for a true charcuterie board. Country ham is the only style of cured meat unique to the American South. The ham leg is cured whole with salt and then sliced razor-thin, essentially like prosciutto. Camp enjoys regional country ham so much that he prefers it to store-bought prosciutto. Country ham can be found in stores across the South; Bob Woods, now of The Hamery in Tennessee, is a favorite purveyor of Camp, and he has specialized in artisanal cured ham for decades.

Pork is so ingrained into Southern cuisine that they even put it on spaghetti in Memphis. This love affair of pork could stem from wild boar and other feral pigs being an invasive species after the Spanish introduction of them in the 16th century. Clemons recommends Spanish-style chorizo and other hard salami like those from forest-raised pigs from Whippoorwill Farms in South Carolina for your Southern board.

While European-style cured meat like salame Napoli isn't unique to America, picking one up that includes other Southern ingredients like peanuts is a fantastic choice for this style board. The Spotted Trotter in Atlanta puts a Southern spin on French noisettes saucisson — cured meat with nuts — by using boiled peanuts instead of traditional hazelnuts in its "Southern Smash." With each bite, Clemons noted, "You're getting these little sweet Georgia peanut morsels inside the salami itself."