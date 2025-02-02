There can be deep bias when it comes to favorite American barbecue sauce styles — sweet and thick, thin and vinegary — and it goes beyond just Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, and St. Louis, all the way to Alabama white. When wading through the rows and rows at the grocery store, what's a solid sauce to just grab and go? In Food Republic's ranking of 15 store-bought barbecue sauces, Flavortown Smokin' Hickory BBQ Sauce came in at No. 1.

Flavortown Smokin' Hickory Sauce was definitely sweet, but the flavor wasn't cloying or unnatural. The high sugar content contributes to a nice crust on your barbecued meat, helps hold in moisture, and tenderizes it — while the hickory adds a solid smoky base. A simple glaze on your ribs or grilled chicken will make them taste like they've been on the smoker all afternoon.

We expect a barrage of flavor from Guy Fieri — the self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown — but this sauce successfully balances each sequential wave of salt, vinegar, and spice. Some pretty surprising ingredients, like Worcestershire, cocoa, chili blend, and tamarind, blend completely harmoniously. The pineapple juice adds a nice sweet acidity that deepens the flavor and promotes further tenderization. The tamarind, acidic and slightly sweet, adds another layer of flavor — and further tenderizes your protein if you use the Flavortown sauce as a marinade.

It's a sauce that covers all the bases but doesn't stray too far from the basics, equally delicious for dipping fries and chicken strips or basting a rack on the grill. For a solid sauce full of flavor that will please the whole crew, look no further than Flavortown Smokin' Hickory Sauce. Flavortown isn't just a convertible Corvette hottub of Donkey Sauce blasting Sammy Hagar-era Van Halen, it can be layered, delicate, and refined.