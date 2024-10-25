How To Make Donut Glaze With Just 3 Ingredients

Whether you're planning to make sugar-dusted apple cider donuts or traditional glazed ones, crafting donuts from scratch doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, there are a couple of ways to streamline the donut-making process at home. Aside from using a shortcut ingredient for easy, big-batch donut holes, you can also whip up a tasty glaze with just a few key ingredients. Surprisingly, all you need is powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and a few tablespoons of either milk, lemon juice, or water. Sift the powdered sugar into a bowl and whisk in the remaining ingredients. For a bright white glaze, use clear vanilla extract.

While making this signature topping is fairly straightforward, just as frosting and icing aren't interchangeable, traditional donut glaze can be made thick or runny depending on how much liquid you use. For example, to make classic glazed donuts with a flaky, vanilla-kissed topping, use approximately ⅓ cup of milk or cream for every two cups of powdered sugar. This specific ratio yields a more translucent glaze that easily drips down the sides of your donuts and dries in 15 to 20 minutes.

On the other hand, to create a sturdier glaze, use less milk. Apply the thickened glaze with a spoon, or pour the mixture into a resealable plastic bag, cut off a corner tip, and pipe the glaze onto cooled donuts. Besides adjusting the liquid content, there are several ways to conveniently change the flavor of this simple topping.