How Long Can A Roll Of Costco's Plastic Wrap Actually Last?

There's a lot to love about Costco: It's one of the best stores to buy meat from, and it sells enormous 18-inch pizzas that can feed a crowd. But nestled among the many food finds are everyday household products, including a 3,000-square-foot box of Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap, which currently sells for just $19.99. This monster of food storage is perfect for your kitchen if you find yourself buying two or three smaller rolls of Saran wrap each year. In fact, Kirkland's box might not just last you a few years — it might last you a decade or more.

On Reddit, one user declared, "Just finished the roll of Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite plastic food wrap after ten years. It's hard to think of a time that some of it wasn't covering something in the fridge." Many commenters chimed in to echo their statement, with one stating that they were nearly 60 years old and only on their second roll in their lifetime.

On another Reddit post, one user remarked that the 3,000-square-footer lasted them a whopping 17 years. The hype is real, and it's enough to make non-Costco members want to shop at their nearest warehouse, even without a membership.