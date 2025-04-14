How Long Can A Roll Of Costco's Plastic Wrap Actually Last?
There's a lot to love about Costco: It's one of the best stores to buy meat from, and it sells enormous 18-inch pizzas that can feed a crowd. But nestled among the many food finds are everyday household products, including a 3,000-square-foot box of Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap, which currently sells for just $19.99. This monster of food storage is perfect for your kitchen if you find yourself buying two or three smaller rolls of Saran wrap each year. In fact, Kirkland's box might not just last you a few years — it might last you a decade or more.
On Reddit, one user declared, "Just finished the roll of Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite plastic food wrap after ten years. It's hard to think of a time that some of it wasn't covering something in the fridge." Many commenters chimed in to echo their statement, with one stating that they were nearly 60 years old and only on their second roll in their lifetime.
On another Reddit post, one user remarked that the 3,000-square-footer lasted them a whopping 17 years. The hype is real, and it's enough to make non-Costco members want to shop at their nearest warehouse, even without a membership.
More reasons to love Costco's 3,000-square-foot plastic wrap
Aside from its longevity — this Costco plastic wrap will assuredly last you at least a few years, even with heavy, heavy usage — there's a lot to love about this product. Besides its practical usage as a keeper of food items, some people on Reddit claimed they used it to wrap things up when packing for a move. As a commenter wrote on one of the above threads, "... it's still going strong." There's so much of it, you can be as liberal as you like when wrapping it around dishes that you want to keep secure in their moving box.
Because of its heft, too, the box stays in place when you pull out the portion of plastic wrap that you want, and users love how cleanly the slide cutter works to separate each sheet, leaving the next part of plastic wrap untangled for whoever uses it next. If there is one drawback, it's the box's size — after all, it has 3,000 feet of plastic wrap to accommodate, making it too large to fit in most kitchen drawers. However, there are workarounds for this, like taking advantage of vertical space in your cabinets and using an under-shelf basket, like this one from Simple Houseware. Costco also sells a two-pack of smaller boxes, each containing 750 square feet of plastic wrap.