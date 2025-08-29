Alex Guarnaschelli's Go-To Kitchen Cabinet Design For Maximum Organization

Have you ever found yourself mid-recipe, frantically opening cabinet after cabinet in search of the one pan you swear you own? Kitchen chaos happens to the best of us, but a little smart organization can turn the mayhem into calm. And according to Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli, in an interview with Food & Wine, the simplest place to start is with transparent cabinets.

Not only do see-through cabinets brighten up the room and make it feel more open, but they also let you spot what you need without rummaging through every shelf. Guarnaschelli uses square cutouts lined with thin wire mesh — a design that gives just enough visibility without making her cupboards look cluttered. Inside the cabinets, you can put in additional lighting to show off your favorite dishes while casting a warm glow across the kitchen. If mesh isn't your style, glass cabinet doors are another great option, offering full visibility with a sleek finish. Or, for ultimate convenience, skip the doors altogether and embrace open shelving ideas that put cabinets to shame — just be sure to stack everything evenly to avoid a dinnerware avalanche.