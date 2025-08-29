Alex Guarnaschelli's Go-To Kitchen Cabinet Design For Maximum Organization
Have you ever found yourself mid-recipe, frantically opening cabinet after cabinet in search of the one pan you swear you own? Kitchen chaos happens to the best of us, but a little smart organization can turn the mayhem into calm. And according to Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli, in an interview with Food & Wine, the simplest place to start is with transparent cabinets.
Not only do see-through cabinets brighten up the room and make it feel more open, but they also let you spot what you need without rummaging through every shelf. Guarnaschelli uses square cutouts lined with thin wire mesh — a design that gives just enough visibility without making her cupboards look cluttered. Inside the cabinets, you can put in additional lighting to show off your favorite dishes while casting a warm glow across the kitchen. If mesh isn't your style, glass cabinet doors are another great option, offering full visibility with a sleek finish. Or, for ultimate convenience, skip the doors altogether and embrace open shelving ideas that put cabinets to shame — just be sure to stack everything evenly to avoid a dinnerware avalanche.
How to organize transparent cabinets
Transparent cabinets may look chic, but they won't magically cure a messy kitchen. If anything, they hold you accountable because what's behind that glass (or mesh) is on display. To make the most of them, organization is key.
Start by organizing items by use: Stack glasses with glasses, plates with plates, and bowls with bowls. If your cabinets are overcrowded, edit down. Donate what you don't need, or pick up extra storage solutions at Home Depot or grab Ikea products to free up space. For an elevated look, try color-coordinating your dinnerware, so it complements the tones of your kitchen.
If you only have one or two transparent cabinets like Alex Guarnaschelli, treat them as display cases. Showcase your prettiest stemware, favorite dishes, or matching sets while keeping chipped mugs and less-used items behind closed doors. And don't feel limited to tableware, either. Transparent cabinets are also a chance to add personality, such as a neat row of cookbooks, a vase of dried flowers, or glass jars filled with tea leaves, spices, or grains.