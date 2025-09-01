The Cheesy Culver's Hack That Brings Back A Fan-Fave Burger

For your makeshift CurderBurger, there's plenty of room for customization. If mayo isn't your condiment of choice, choose one of the fast food chain's sauces instead. For example, try Culver's Signature Sauce, which offers a creamy texture, tangy buttermilk, and zesty parmesan flavor for a bit of extra savoriness that complements the burger and curds' richness.

Another idea — consider ordering a side of Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Pouring this on the sandwich triples down on the cheese factor. After all, imagine bites of gooey, salty cheese sauce paired with juicy meat and crunchy, chewy fried curds. You could also add other toppings, such as grilled onions and mushrooms, to bring in an umami note that adds depth of flavor. For a spicy finish that cuts through the cheesiness, toss on some jalapeños too. And if you want to give your CurderBurger an even more unique flair, skip the fresh toppings and go with melty Swiss cheese and marinara sauce for an acidic tomato taste that lends a mozzarella stick vibe and an overall brightness to the cheese-heavy burger.

If you don't have a Culver's location near you, don't fret. You can make your own all-American cheeseburger at home and then purchase cheese curds from a grocery store, like those occasionally found in Aldi's frozen section for under $5, for a true copycat rendition of the dish.