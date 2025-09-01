The Cheesy Culver's Hack That Brings Back A Fan-Fave Burger
Two delicious food items, a cheese curd patty and a burger, come together to form Culver's "CurderBurger." I mean, who can deny the delightful call of a crunchy, salty deep-fried patty of Wisconsin cheese placed on top of Culver's uniquely savory and juicy ButterBurger (definitely not me). While the CurderBurger was a limited-time menu item, it started as an April Fools' joke in 2021 before being brought back in subsequent years due to popular demand. The most recent limited-time release of the CurderBurger featured one large, round cheese curd patty on top of the beef patties.
However, CurderBurger fans can rejoice, because they can make their own by ordering the right items at the drive-thru window even after it's technically unavailable. More specifically, you'll want to order a Deluxe ButterBurger — which comes with Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion, and the chain's signature mayo — and a medium order of cheese curds. Rip off the top bun and pile the entire order of curds on top of the burger to create your own version of this sought-after item.
Customize your makeshift CurderBurger at Culver's
For your makeshift CurderBurger, there's plenty of room for customization. If mayo isn't your condiment of choice, choose one of the fast food chain's sauces instead. For example, try Culver's Signature Sauce, which offers a creamy texture, tangy buttermilk, and zesty parmesan flavor for a bit of extra savoriness that complements the burger and curds' richness.
Another idea — consider ordering a side of Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Pouring this on the sandwich triples down on the cheese factor. After all, imagine bites of gooey, salty cheese sauce paired with juicy meat and crunchy, chewy fried curds. You could also add other toppings, such as grilled onions and mushrooms, to bring in an umami note that adds depth of flavor. For a spicy finish that cuts through the cheesiness, toss on some jalapeños too. And if you want to give your CurderBurger an even more unique flair, skip the fresh toppings and go with melty Swiss cheese and marinara sauce for an acidic tomato taste that lends a mozzarella stick vibe and an overall brightness to the cheese-heavy burger.
If you don't have a Culver's location near you, don't fret. You can make your own all-American cheeseburger at home and then purchase cheese curds from a grocery store, like those occasionally found in Aldi's frozen section for under $5, for a true copycat rendition of the dish.