The Aldi Frozen Snack That's Cheesy, Crunchy, And Less Than $5
Aldi is known for its affordable products, making shopping there a bit easier on the wallet. The good news — it's not one of those "you get what you pay for" situations. Instead, Aldi has some of the hottest grocery finds of 2025 — which is precisely the case with its Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds. For $4.40, you get 15 ounces of crave-worthy curds, and each pocket has a golden, crispy exterior and a soft, gooey, melty cheese inside. Better yet, these frozen appetizers are made from real Wisconsin cheese.
To cook this tasty app, use the air fryer to achieve that uniformly crisp and crunchy texture on every edge. Don't forget to pair these delicious morsels with your favorite dipping sauce. Go with marinara for a tangy, acidic punch, barbecue sauce for a smoky sweetness, or mix sriracha and ranch dressing for a creamy, spicy condiment that coats the curd in vibrant flavors.
If you're wondering where to snag your box, technically, the curds are part of the quick-selling Aldi Finds lineup, which means they're not part of the grocery store's permanent inventory. Since availability at your local store may vary, it's always a good idea to call ahead to check if your Aldi has them in stock.
More cheesy frozen snacks at Aldi
Since stock might be an issue with the curds, you may want to have a backup plan when heading to your store. Get a similar texture and flavor by opting for the Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites. For only $4.25, you get 8 ounces of these breaded piles of lush macaroni noodles filled with a melty cheese sauce. Enjoy them by the handful, but don't forget to dip them in some homemade ranch dressing for a crescendo of savory, herbaceous flavors.
If you're craving an app that's a bit heartier, consider the Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins for $4.25, which feature soft, fluffy potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, and smoky, salty bacon. If you're feeling extra snacky, buy Aldi's spinach artichoke dip and dollop spoonfuls on top of the cooked potato skins to curate a unique bite that's decadently creamy and refreshingly savory.
For that sought-after cheese pull you might be missing if you can't find the curds, go with Appetitos Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. For $3.55, you get 11 ounces of product and a side of marinara sauce for dipping. This appetizer is a perfect side for pizza nights, but you could also place a few sticks in the middle of a grilled cheese sandwich for some melty, gooey goodness and crunchy breading that's texturally delightful.