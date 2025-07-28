The Aldi Frozen Snack That's Cheesy, Crunchy, And Less Than $5

Aldi is known for its affordable products, making shopping there a bit easier on the wallet. The good news — it's not one of those "you get what you pay for" situations. Instead, Aldi has some of the hottest grocery finds of 2025 — which is precisely the case with its Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds. For $4.40, you get 15 ounces of crave-worthy curds, and each pocket has a golden, crispy exterior and a soft, gooey, melty cheese inside. Better yet, these frozen appetizers are made from real Wisconsin cheese.

To cook this tasty app, use the air fryer to achieve that uniformly crisp and crunchy texture on every edge. Don't forget to pair these delicious morsels with your favorite dipping sauce. Go with marinara for a tangy, acidic punch, barbecue sauce for a smoky sweetness, or mix sriracha and ranch dressing for a creamy, spicy condiment that coats the curd in vibrant flavors.

If you're wondering where to snag your box, technically, the curds are part of the quick-selling Aldi Finds lineup, which means they're not part of the grocery store's permanent inventory. Since availability at your local store may vary, it's always a good idea to call ahead to check if your Aldi has them in stock.