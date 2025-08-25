The 1970s Mexican Chain That Came Back 20 Years After Closing

If you're a certain age, there are likely chain restaurants from your childhood that you wish would make a comeback. Maybe you miss the Ground Round, an off-shoot of Howard Johnson's hotels — lucky for you, a married couple has reopened a location in Massachusetts. And here's additional news that will restore your belief in miracles: Beloved 1970s Mexican chain Chi-Chi's has made a comeback in 2025, just over 20 years after the last location closed its doors.

Hormel Foods reached an agreement with Michael McDermott, the son of Chi-Chi's original founder, Marno McDermott, in 2024, allowing the entrepreneur to use the brand name to open revamped Chi-Chi's locations. Hormel owns the trademark for Chi-Chi's and has kept the brand alive through salsa, dips, tortillas, chips, and cooking mix lines sold in grocery stores.

So while other restaurant chains are declaring bankruptcy and shuttering locations, Chi-Chi's is set to open its first two new locations in Minnesota, taking over former Rojo Mexican Grill restaurants in St. Louis Park and Maple Grove. And while there are certainly items we want to see on the comeback menu, it will feature a blend of old favorites, carryovers from the Rojo restaurant, and maybe some brand-new ones, too.