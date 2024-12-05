5 Items We Want To See On The Chi-Chi's Comeback Menu

Chi-Chi's Mexican restaurant is coming back after 20 years! The family that founded the eatery is ready to give it another go: Michael McDermott, son of one of the original co-founders Marno McDermott, shared in a press release that fans of the nostalgic Minnesota-based chain can expect "an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor." New locations are slated to open sometime in 2025. However, no specific details have been shared about the menu items. For now, fans are left to speculate about which of their favorites might make a comeback after the long hiatus.

Chi-Chi's originally closed its restaurants due to a salsa-based hepatitis A outbreak that sank the ship back in 2004. Its return might be meant to coincide with younger generations' affinity for nostalgia. Gen Z in particular is fond of fashion, media, and music from before their time, and it seems that this propensity could extend to restaurants as well.

Of course, folks who grew up with fond memories of visiting this Tex-Mex joint will also be excited to see what the new incarnation will hold. Will the menu pay homage to the old-school Chi-Chi's offerings from the mid-1970s, or go completely modern? Here's to hoping that the following favorites make the cut!