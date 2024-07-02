What Are The Little Balls In Tapioca Pudding Made Of?

Tapioca pudding is a nostalgic dessert known for its unique texture. Those chewy little balls that fill the creamy custard are what give the treat its name. These gel-like tapioca spheres — or pearls, as they are often called – are made from the cassava plant. Cassava is also known as yuca or manioc, depending on where it's grown. To make tapioca, the starch is extracted from cassava roots, and then it gets processed into products like flour, flakes, and pearls.

Dried tapioca balls start off hard and white, but turn soft and translucent when cooked. The nearly-flavorless pearls soak up the taste of whatever they are cooked with, making them a versatile ingredient for both sweet and savory recipes — like tapioca pudding, of course. Tapioca pudding tastes similar to rice pudding, but the chewy and somewhat gummy quality of tapioca pearls is what sets the two apart. This treat is categorized as a milk pudding, a class of sweetened creams and custards often cooked and thickened with starches such as rice, arrowroot, semolina, and even macaroni.

Tapioca pudding is commonly flavored with sugar and spices, like vanilla and cinnamon, or even raisins. The chewy pearls can also be used in unexpected ways as an ingredient substitute. Their globular and toothsome bite make for an excellent gluten-free stand-in for couscous, and even a convincing vegan mock caviar.