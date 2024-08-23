The Safety Tip You Should Know Before Drinking Bubble Tea

Believe it or not, bubble tea has sent many boba-loving fans to the hospital. In one case, a 13-year-old boy in China was hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain in 2020. An X-ray revealed two hard lumps blocking his colon, which doctors believed were the result of undigested boba pearls (the same little balls that are in tapioca pudding). The young teen had consumed two cups of bubble tea the week before, but had swallowed the tapioca pearls whole without chewing them first. As a result, the spheres didn't digest properly and stuck together in his stomach instead.

This is not a lone incident — there are plenty of cases where those squishy boba pearls have led to tummy troubles and entirely avoidable trips to the hospital. This is not to say that bubble tea is a dangerous drink; only that, like most foods and beverages, there are certain safety tips to bear in mind when sipping on boba as well.

The most important one is to chew those gummy balls properly. Whole tapioca pearls take longer to digest when they aren't broken down in your mouth, which is why you should really chomp them down. Additionally, the spheres are large enough that they can be a choking hazard when swallowed in quick gulps too, especially for kids. So, always sip the drink slowly so that you don't accidentally ingest whole pearls through those large bubble tea straws.