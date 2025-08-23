Reddit's Mess-Free Hack For Making Cheesy Delicious Hot Dogs

Chili cheese dogs are undoubtedly one of the greatest hot dog-adjacent culinary inventions the world has ever seen (and tasted), but they can be such a pain to make — and eat. One shortcut you can take is to bake them, but that doesn't solve the problem of keeping the chili contained within the hot dog buns. It seems no matter how careful you are when spooning it on top of the dogs, it will always find a way to leak off, and this issue is doubled when it comes to actually eating them. Lucky for all of us, one poster on Reddit's hotdogs subreddit had a brilliant solution: Carve out the hot dog buns into little bread vessels — boats, if you will — and put down some chili and cheese inside before the actual wiener.

"Chili cheese dog canoes[;] sign me up!" one commenter wrote, perfectly encapsulating the general idea behind the creation (per Reddit). Now the OP, who also shared a carousel of photos to attest to their culinary genius, did end up putting more chili and cheese on top of the dogs; if you prefer to keep them even less messy, you could leave those extra layers off.

Aside from the neatness of these eats, another great thing about baking your hot dogs is that you can prepare a lot of them all at once. Fill a lipped tray or casserole dish, and you have enough food to feed a crowd, and they're all finished at the same time.