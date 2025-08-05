How To Steam Hot Dog Buns In Your Microwave

Steaming hot dogs is a classic method that keeps the food juicy and full of flavor (especially if you skip the water and steam your wieners in beer instead). Hot dog buns, however, can benefit from a similar treatment. For a quick option, pop your bun in the microwave and you'll get a soft, pillowy result that opens easily to fit your frank and choice of bougie hot dog toppings.

Simply microwaving the bun won't get you there, though. The key to this method is first crumpling up a piece of paper towel and wetting it thoroughly. If you want to get fancy, use lightly salted water or even the water you used to steam the dogs — this adds a hint of extra complexity to the buns without overpowering their usual flavor. Wring the towel out until it no longer drips but is still damp throughout. Lay it flat, wrap it around the bun (no tying necessary, just make sure it's well-enveloped), and microwave for 30 seconds. Done!

But won't the bun get soggy? Nope — not if it's done right. This is where wringing out the paper towel becomes crucial — too much moisture can make the bread overly soft. Also, don't prep the bun too far in advance; if left wrapped for too long, it can become mushy or sticky.