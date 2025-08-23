Use Ina Garten's 2-Ingredient Recipe To Stuff Chicken Without Cutting A Pocket

Sometimes cooking dinner feels complicated. After all, there are tons of recipes out there, from trending viral sensations like TikTok's Turkish pasta to timeless classics like all-American cheeseburgers. Tonight, let Ina Garten lead the way with her stuffed chicken that is sure to become a staple in your dinner lineup. The only two ingredients you need to stuff this tasty (and affordable) meal are creamy goat cheese and aromatic basil.

This meal comes together in under an hour — and most of that happens in the oven. Garten uses chicken breasts with skin (for extra crispiness), gently peeling it back to place cut rounds of goat cheese and basil leaves before pulling it back over to cover. However, if you only have boneless, skinless breasts on hand, make the recipe work with what you've got by cutting a horizontal slit in the chicken and placing the goat cheese and fresh basil inside before closing it back up. This will prevent the cheese and herbs from burning while it bakes. The dish, though simple, bursts with a zesty, herby freshness and a creamy, savory tang.