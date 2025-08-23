Use Ina Garten's 2-Ingredient Recipe To Stuff Chicken Without Cutting A Pocket
Sometimes cooking dinner feels complicated. After all, there are tons of recipes out there, from trending viral sensations like TikTok's Turkish pasta to timeless classics like all-American cheeseburgers. Tonight, let Ina Garten lead the way with her stuffed chicken that is sure to become a staple in your dinner lineup. The only two ingredients you need to stuff this tasty (and affordable) meal are creamy goat cheese and aromatic basil.
This meal comes together in under an hour — and most of that happens in the oven. Garten uses chicken breasts with skin (for extra crispiness), gently peeling it back to place cut rounds of goat cheese and basil leaves before pulling it back over to cover. However, if you only have boneless, skinless breasts on hand, make the recipe work with what you've got by cutting a horizontal slit in the chicken and placing the goat cheese and fresh basil inside before closing it back up. This will prevent the cheese and herbs from burning while it bakes. The dish, though simple, bursts with a zesty, herby freshness and a creamy, savory tang.
Flavorful spins on this easy chicken dish
While Ina Garten uses an herb-crusted goat cheese in her recipe, you can choose whatever flavor you prefer. Consider trying a honey-infused kind paired with basil, where the sweet, floral notes shine in the dish. Another delicious riff is to combine a sundried tomato goat cheese for pops of bright, jammy acidity to mimic a Tuscan-inspired meal. A garlic and herb flavored option is perfect for punches of savory umami. While you can stick with basil, you might also go out on a limb with different herbs like freshly chopped chives for a grassy, mild onion flavor that complements the tangy cheese.
For a more unique flavor combination, try cranberry cinnamon cheese-stuffed chicken (which sounds perfect for the autumn months) to impart a tart, sweet, earthy, and warm twist that pulls out the fresh anise notes from the basil for a mouthwatering bite. Maybe herbs aren't your thing. If so, ditch them and go with a bold goat cheese like a mango chili variety that delivers a sweet, tropical, and spicy punch. Bonus tip: If you have any leftover cheese and a bit of extra energy, make this panko-breaded goat cheese and crisp apple salad. It seamlessly complements the creamy, cheesy chicken with a delicate, crisp, and vibrant side.