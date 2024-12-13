You're Probably Storing Your Spices Wrong, According To Alton Brown

If you want to make food with flavor, you'd better have a well-stocked spice rack. A few shakes of cumin or smoked paprika can be one of many game-changing ingredients for guacamole, and sumac can transform desserts, so it's important to always work with fresh spices that have the maximum flavor. And if you're still storing your spices in those clear jars, Alton Brown says you're doing it all wrong.

"Herbs and spices have a lot of volatile compounds," he said of the flavors and aromas in spices in a YouTube video posted by the Food Network. "Volatile" means that these aromatic qualities can easily go away if they're not in the right conditions, he explained, including exposing them to light, heat, and air. Volatile organic compounds, known as VOCs, are responsible for the scent (and therefore taste) unique to each spice. For example, gingerol is the VOC that gives ginger its punch while pepper gets its spiciness from piperine. Without potent VOCs, your spices will be lackluster at best.

To combat the forces working to spoil spices, Brown prefers to store his seasonings in small, windowless metal canisters in a room-temperature cabinet. "I buy these at a hobby shop or a craft shop," he said, adding, "They're not really airtight, but they certainly prevent air from getting to them."