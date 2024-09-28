You're Probably Storing Your Coffee Beans Wrong

Sometimes, the only difference between a good cup of coffee and a truly great one lies in the way those precious beans are stored. Is it okay to leave them in the same loosely-sealed paper bag that they came in, or do you invest in specialized containers dedicated to preserving their freshness for months? Well, storing beans in paper bags isn't the best thing to do. The thin and porous material will only keep them at peak freshness for about a week or so, after which you will find your coffee turning stale, weak, and flat. However, that doesn't mean that you need to splurge on fancy coffee canisters to keep your morning joe fresh, either.

Food Republic spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert regarding the best way to store coffee beans, and he says that it isn't always necessary to use dedicated gadgets and canisters. "There are plenty of products available now for storing beans in vacuum containers," he says. "I don't think you need to be that extreme, unless you use them extremely slowly." He advises that just about any airtight jar or container will work just as well, especially if you're someone who goes through a batch of beans within their average shelf life of two to four weeks. Just make sure to keep them in a cool, dark, and dry place that is away from direct sunlight, and you'll enjoy top-notch java for a while.