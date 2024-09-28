You're Probably Storing Your Coffee Beans Wrong
Sometimes, the only difference between a good cup of coffee and a truly great one lies in the way those precious beans are stored. Is it okay to leave them in the same loosely-sealed paper bag that they came in, or do you invest in specialized containers dedicated to preserving their freshness for months? Well, storing beans in paper bags isn't the best thing to do. The thin and porous material will only keep them at peak freshness for about a week or so, after which you will find your coffee turning stale, weak, and flat. However, that doesn't mean that you need to splurge on fancy coffee canisters to keep your morning joe fresh, either.
Food Republic spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert regarding the best way to store coffee beans, and he says that it isn't always necessary to use dedicated gadgets and canisters. "There are plenty of products available now for storing beans in vacuum containers," he says. "I don't think you need to be that extreme, unless you use them extremely slowly." He advises that just about any airtight jar or container will work just as well, especially if you're someone who goes through a batch of beans within their average shelf life of two to four weeks. Just make sure to keep them in a cool, dark, and dry place that is away from direct sunlight, and you'll enjoy top-notch java for a while.
Which containers work best for storing coffee beans?
Although you can store coffee beans in any tightly-sealed canister, there are three things to be weary of: oxygen, moisture, and sunlight. Coffee beans may not expire in the way that most perishable items do, but exposure to these elements can cause them to lose their flavor and aroma. This is why it's important to use a container that will provide a strong barrier.
For instance, plastic containers may be sturdy and durable, but they are also made out of a porous material that allows traces of oxygen to permeate through. Though you may be swayed by the aesthetic appeal of airtight glass containers, these aren't the best, either. Glass is transparent and may expose your coffee beans to direct sunlight, if you don't keep them in a dark cupboard at all times. You could, however, consider opaque or tinted glass containers instead. Stainless steel and ceramic canisters are both excellent for storing coffee beans.
When in doubt that you can use them up in time, try to buy beans in small batches — no more than a two to three weeks' supply in one go. The larger the quantity of beans, the longer they will be around, and that means you'll have to be more careful with how you store them so that they don't lose their freshness.