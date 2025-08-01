The Must-Have Costco Snack Reddit Keeps Buying

There's no better place than Costco to find baked goods for summer picnics, bulk beverages, and its iconic food court pizza that's made fresh daily. But did you know that the warehouse chain is also a fantastic place to discover delicious snacks? A significant portion of Costco's sales comes from its private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which means the store offers high-quality snacks that can only be found at Costco. Right now, people on Reddit are raving about the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters.

With a simple list of ingredients that include cashews, almonds, sea salt, pumpkin seed kernels, rice syrup, cane sugar, and honey, it's easy to see why these granola-like clusters are a fan favorite. They are perfect for those looking for a savory-sweet snack.

"I took a bag of these as a camping trip snack and barely ate anything else because they are so good," one Redditor raved. Many users joked that they can't even purchase them anymore because they run out so fast, while others praised that they're peanut-free. "These have been a staple at my house for years," one user wrote. "My son with a peanut allergy LOVES them. They are delicious."