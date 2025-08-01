The Must-Have Costco Snack Reddit Keeps Buying
There's no better place than Costco to find baked goods for summer picnics, bulk beverages, and its iconic food court pizza that's made fresh daily. But did you know that the warehouse chain is also a fantastic place to discover delicious snacks? A significant portion of Costco's sales comes from its private label brand, Kirkland Signature, which means the store offers high-quality snacks that can only be found at Costco. Right now, people on Reddit are raving about the Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters.
With a simple list of ingredients that include cashews, almonds, sea salt, pumpkin seed kernels, rice syrup, cane sugar, and honey, it's easy to see why these granola-like clusters are a fan favorite. They are perfect for those looking for a savory-sweet snack.
"I took a bag of these as a camping trip snack and barely ate anything else because they are so good," one Redditor raved. Many users joked that they can't even purchase them anymore because they run out so fast, while others praised that they're peanut-free. "These have been a staple at my house for years," one user wrote. "My son with a peanut allergy LOVES them. They are delicious."
Different ways to enjoy your clusters
While it's perfectly fine to enjoy the cashew clusters on their own, this snack is incredibly versatile. You could use them as a substitute for granola and top a cup of Greek yogurt and fruit with them. Or, repurpose the squares as a mix-in for some high-quality store-bought vanilla ice cream.
By far the most creative use the Food Republic team discovered was a Redditor who ground up the clusters and used them as a crust for halibut fillets. The results were described by the commenter as "the best fish I've ever made." If you want to try this at home, you can also substitute the halibut with mahi-mahi for a more tropical vibe.
The cashew clusters also seem like a great snack for people with certain allergies or dietary restrictions. Along with being peanut-free, they are praised as a tasty option for those who can't eat gluten, and are even considered a great choice for those who keep kosher.