Next Time You're Eating Blueberries, Pair Them With One Salty Meat For An Elevated Experience
Blueberries are one of the most subtle berries, with a slightly floral and earthy flavor that carries an intoxicating hint of tartness. While they're a delicious snack once you've picked out the tastiest blueberries at the grocery store, they're also a staple in countless dessert and breakfast dishes (Ina Garten's texturally perfect blueberry muffins, anyone?). But while blueberries shine on their own in recipes, there's one surprising meat you should consider pairing them with to take things up a notch: bacon.
Smoky, salty, and savory, bacon is a cured meat that people just can't get enough of. Paired with the sweet-tart balance of blueberries, you've got a match made in tastebud heaven. The blueberries brighten the dish, while the bacon grounds and balances the flavors brilliantly. This pairing works in a variety of ways — whether you're drizzling a blueberry glaze over bacon before it hits the oven or chopping them both up to elevate a classic Belgian waffle recipe.
And there's really no rule for how to use these flavors together. For example, you can use whole bacon in a dish, or you can repurpose your stashed bacon grease to cook a batch of blueberry pancakes. Similarly, feel free to incorporate blueberries in any form — fresh, frozen, jam, or even compote.
More ways to combine blueberries and bacon
Breakfast and dessert options are a no-brainer when it comes to finding unique ways to combine blueberries and bacon. For example, a blueberry bacon breakfast cake is a sweet and savory way to start the day on the right foot. You can also stuff them into a crepe (we think this would work really well with some whipped ricotta in there, too!). If you're using waffles instead of bread for your next breakfast sandwich, why not spread some blueberry jam on the inside and top your eggs with crispy bacon? That's one breakfast sammy we'd happily eat any time of day.
While it's easy to come up with ideas for breakfast and dessert, more savory lunch or dinner vibes are just as important. For example, a bacon burger nestled into an artisan bun with some blueberry compote spread inside? Sign us up. You can also use both ingredients for side dishes, like incorporating them into a bacon and blueberry salad, or roasting Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon and drizzling blueberry syrup on top. Ever heard of blueberry bacon barbecue sauce? It can be served alongside pork tenderloin, just like how blueberry bacon jam makes a great addition to your next cheese board (which we think would pair perfectly with some robust cheddar). No matter which route you go down, this is one powerful duo you should incorporate into your kitchen ASAP.