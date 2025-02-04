Next Time You're Eating Blueberries, Pair Them With One Salty Meat For An Elevated Experience

Blueberries are one of the most subtle berries, with a slightly floral and earthy flavor that carries an intoxicating hint of tartness. While they're a delicious snack once you've picked out the tastiest blueberries at the grocery store, they're also a staple in countless dessert and breakfast dishes (Ina Garten's texturally perfect blueberry muffins, anyone?). But while blueberries shine on their own in recipes, there's one surprising meat you should consider pairing them with to take things up a notch: bacon.

Smoky, salty, and savory, bacon is a cured meat that people just can't get enough of. Paired with the sweet-tart balance of blueberries, you've got a match made in tastebud heaven. The blueberries brighten the dish, while the bacon grounds and balances the flavors brilliantly. This pairing works in a variety of ways — whether you're drizzling a blueberry glaze over bacon before it hits the oven or chopping them both up to elevate a classic Belgian waffle recipe.

And there's really no rule for how to use these flavors together. For example, you can use whole bacon in a dish, or you can repurpose your stashed bacon grease to cook a batch of blueberry pancakes. Similarly, feel free to incorporate blueberries in any form — fresh, frozen, jam, or even compote.