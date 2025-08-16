9 Aldi Must-Have Snacks That TikTok Is Swooning Over
There's nothing we love more than a hot new Aldi grocery find. Between its affordable boxed side dishes and frozen desserts that are high in fiber, there seems to be no end in sight to the various types of food you can find throughout its aisles. And while strolling through the store is one of our favorite pastimes, scrolling through TikTok happens to be a close second. Now, when the two combine? Please. We're done for.
Today, we've decided to take note of different Aldi snacks that TikTokers are gushing over and compile them into a list for your viewing, shopping, and snacking pleasure. From crunchy to sweet, fresh to frozen, and everything in between, we hope that this inspires you to get your snack on. But don't forget to get to the store ASAP — because one thing we know is that when a snack starts to go viral, it can fly off the shelves. Happy snacking!
Grab a bag of Kirkwood Chicken Parmesan Bites
While these can be out of stock from time to time, if you happen to see them, grab a bag (or five) as quickly as you can. According to one TikToker, these high-protein balls are breaded with chicken (yes, chicken!) and stuffed with mozzarella and tomato sauce. She mentioned they taste just like mozzarella bites, so sign us up!
Enjoy Benton's Cookiethins
One TikToker describes these as being incredibly crunchy. There are plenty of flavors you can pick from, like toasted coconut, chocolate chip, lemon, and key lime.
Get these Girl Scout cookie dupes: Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge cookies
Benton's just produces hit after hit in the snack department, and these Samoa-slash-Caramel-deLite dupes are no different. One TikToker joked that "Samoas aren't even in the same tax bracket", and we can't help but agree.
Get your gains in with Elevation Protein Puffs
If you're looking to up your protein, these flavored protein puffs are just the thing (and are just over $3!). One TikToker loves the jalapeño cheddar flavor and noted that the macros are incredible (if that's something you care about).
Try this spin on honey mustard pretzels
If you're like TikTokers who love anything honey mustard, then these pretzel crackers will be right up your alley. You can also find snackable sea salt flavor.
Try some really pretty German Hazelnut Cookies
At only about $2.50 for a pack, these well-loved hazelnut cookies are just as yummy as they look. One TikToker even said they're "to die for" and mentioned that she and her kids almost inhaled an entire bag in one sitting.
You can't go wrong with peanut butter cups
These are so yummy that one TikToker gave them a 12/10. Just keep in mind that they aren't wrapped, so once you tear open that bag you, most likely, won't stop eating them until the entire thing is gone. Don't ask us how we know.
Pair sweet potato chips with a creamy dip
Aldi's sweet potato chips are already a star in their own right, but try pairing them with some Parmesan and Asiago garlic dip as they do on TikTok. We know ... we're also running to our nearest store now.
Don't sleep on these granola bars
If you're looking for a nutritious snack that tastes incredible, you have to pick up a pack of these. On TikTok, they're described as tasting like dessert — and you already know we're always down for a peanut butter and dark chocolate dessert.