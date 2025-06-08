Does Five Guys Sell Hot Dogs?

Five Guys is a fast-casual chain that is well-known for its rather large burgers — a regular hamburger or cheeseburger comes with two patties, after all (and only the "little" versions come with a single patty). There is actually a lot more to love on its menu, too, including the heaps of fries that come with even a small order, and many more entrees to choose from, like veggie sandwiches for the non-meat eaters out there, and grilled cheeses and BLTs. But what about hot dogs? Putting aside the "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" argument – a topic so hotly contested that certain U.S. states have taken legal action to settle it – juicy wieners do appear on Five Guys' menu, and they come in four iterations.

You have your regular hot dog, your cheese dog, your bacon dog, and your bacon cheese dog to choose from when you visit Five Guys. The base meat is a 100 percent beef wiener from Hebrew National, which Five Guys uniquely splits in half before cooking. This allows for extra surface area to get nice and caramelized on the grill — meaning more flavor for you. Like its burgers, no matter what type of hot dog you order, Five Guys also lets you customize what goes inside your bun to your heart's content; you can choose from any one of the 15 available toppings and it's included in the price.