Does Five Guys Sell Hot Dogs?
Five Guys is a fast-casual chain that is well-known for its rather large burgers — a regular hamburger or cheeseburger comes with two patties, after all (and only the "little" versions come with a single patty). There is actually a lot more to love on its menu, too, including the heaps of fries that come with even a small order, and many more entrees to choose from, like veggie sandwiches for the non-meat eaters out there, and grilled cheeses and BLTs. But what about hot dogs? Putting aside the "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" argument – a topic so hotly contested that certain U.S. states have taken legal action to settle it – juicy wieners do appear on Five Guys' menu, and they come in four iterations.
You have your regular hot dog, your cheese dog, your bacon dog, and your bacon cheese dog to choose from when you visit Five Guys. The base meat is a 100 percent beef wiener from Hebrew National, which Five Guys uniquely splits in half before cooking. This allows for extra surface area to get nice and caramelized on the grill — meaning more flavor for you. Like its burgers, no matter what type of hot dog you order, Five Guys also lets you customize what goes inside your bun to your heart's content; you can choose from any one of the 15 available toppings and it's included in the price.
They're some of the priciest quick-service hot dogs around, though
Five Guys has gone viral in the past for its prices, and the Internet is littered with complaints from hungry customers about the exorbitant cost of dining at the burger chain. And its hot dogs are no exception, with the base dog costing $7.59 in some cheaper markets (they could be priced even higher in more expensive cities). If you also wanted fries and a drink with your order, a Little Fry costs an additional $5.59, and a regular drink, $3.49. That comes out to $16.67 before tax for just one person.
And it's only up from there, since the Bacon Dog and the Cheese Dog cost $8.99 and $8.89 respectively, while the Bacon Cheese Dog will set you back a whopping $10.29. One commenter on the r/hotdogs subreddit summed up the prevailing opinion perfectly: "Five Guys' bacon cheese dog is amazing. It's just entirely too expensive like everything else there." In contrast, you can get a delicious quarter-pound hot dog and a soda at Costco for $1.50. Five Guys defends its higher prices by pointing out that it serves up only the freshest ingredients (there are no freezers in-restaurant), and customers are paying upfront for the multitudes of toppings that are included with no limits. Regardless, many potential customers are often priced out of the opportunity to try on of Five Guys' hot dog offerings.