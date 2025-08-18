Make Dubai Chocolate Covered Strawberries With This Viral TikTok Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't heard of the viral Dubai chocolate bar, we're sorry to inform you that you may live under a rock. All jokes aside, this particular chocolate creation has taken the internet by storm. It's so popular that you can even buy this viral bar at Trader Joe's. Similarly, various creators have made their own versions to capitalize on said popularity. Luckily, it's easy enough to make the Dubai bar yourself, but making a riff with strawberries amps up the deliciousness. The perfect place to get a recipe? TikTok, of course. Just gather some strawberries, creamy melted chocolate, crunchy kataifi (shredded phyllo dough), and rich pistachio cream for a Dubai chocolate-covered strawberry cup that's to die for.

No premade pistachio cream? No problem. To make it easier to blend, boil a little over a cup of raw, unsalted pistachios to help soften them up. This also makes it so much easier to remove the skin, which will give you a smoother cream. Sure, you can leave the skin on, but prepare for gritty bits. Use a double-boiler to melt your white chocolate, or warm the milk and butter and pour that over your chocolate to melt it. Put everything in your blender or food processor and blitz until you get a smooth paste! Make sure to add salt and sugar to taste. This leaves you with a heavenly cream that you'll stir into the crispy kataifi (just make sure it's been panfried in butter before to bring out the texture). Take this nutty, crunchy mix and layer it in a cup with melted milk (or dark — the choice is yours) chocolate and fresh berries. Consume immediately and with passion.