Review: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry Is The Sweet Whiskey You Need To Wrap Up The Summer

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is one of the most iconic American whiskies out there. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't instantly recognize the label based on the font and color alone, not to mention how many songs, movies, and TV shows reference it. But while Old No. 7 is legendary, Jack Daniel's doesn't stop with the original recipe, flavoring its whiskey with cinnamon, honey, and apple. And now, the classic is getting another sweet — and tart — twist.

Enter the brand's latest drop: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry. Its purple violet label might catch you by surprise, but going with blackberry makes sense given the brand's other flavor forays — it's not overly complex, and sweet/sour mixers tend to work well with whiskey anyway. Luckily, I had the chance to try it for myself and conduct a thorough taste test (along with a few friends). As someone who bartended for a decade, I've certainly had my fair share of whiskey over the years, but this is the first blackberry-flavored one I've ever sampled. So how did this new Jack stack up?

