Eleven Madison Park Is Making A Major Change To Its Menu (Again)

In a stunning reversal, Daniel Humm, the chef behind Eleven Madison Park, an upscale eatery in New York City (where you definitely need to know how to hold your glassware), announced that the restaurant — which went fully vegan in 2021 — would start serving "select animal products for certain dishes" beginning on October 14 (per Instagram). The restaurant, which currently holds three Michelin stars, was praised for its plant-based takes on classics like eggless meringue and butter-less mille-feuille. This fall, however, its menu plans to introduce fish and certain meats, such as duck.

Naturally, condemnation for this act was swift, with commenters on the post accusing Humm of hypocrisy. "You sold the 100% plant-based shift as an ethical revolution and a vision for the future, took all the glory and press ... and now, just like that, you're back to serving meat and fish," one response reads. Another criticized Humm for betraying veganism for profit.