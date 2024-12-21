How To Properly Hold Different Types Of Glassware At A Fine Dining Restaurant

When it comes to fine dining, there are numerous etiquette rules, including some you may not realize you're breaking. From properly passing the salt to keeping your elbows off the table, it can be a lot to keep track of — and you might even be holding your glass wrong. To ensure we know exactly how to handle our drinks at a fancy establishment, Food Republic spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol Shreveport and one of the authors of "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success."

When it comes to proper drinking procedures at a high-end restaurant, Tyson shared some tips to keep in mind no matter what glass you're holding. Taking small sips of your beverage will help you maintain a steady pace, allowing you to engage in conversation and enjoy your meal without overindulging. Tyson emphasizes, "The way you drink should be as graceful as the setting!" She also reminds lipstick wearers to sip from the same spot on the glass each time to avoid smudging lipstick all over the rim. One lipstick mark is acceptable, but a ring of pigment around the glass will only get messier with each sip.

Once you've mastered these general drinking habits, you can move on to more intricate etiquette rules, like properly handling glassware. Tyson outlined exactly how to hold different types of glasses in a fine dining setting, and spoiler alert: the specifics depend on what you're drinking.