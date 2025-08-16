The 2 Major Drawbacks Of A Bread Maker

If you're a Millennial, you might remember your parents getting a bread maker (or machine) in the 1990s and whipping up fresh — though oddly shaped — loaves with minimal work. Many of us, however, preferred the bread from the grocery store, so those machines were eventually tucked away on a dark shelf, destined for Goodwill as artifacts of a bygone era. While bread machines as a whole never disappeared, they have since improved and are now considered smart kitchen gadgets. But according to Nathan Myhrvold of Modernist Cuisine — the co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home" — the devices still have two major drawbacks.

"First, they have a limited amount of torque, which means they aren't powerful enough to properly mix the dough," Myhrvold explained. Secondly, he noted, most bread machines can't reach the high enough temperatures needed for the ultra-delicious Maillard reaction to occur. "Bread machines don't bake bread so much as slow-cook it," he said. This means loaves often end up with pale, par-baked tops rather than the deep golden crust you want.